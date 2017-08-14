Mexican citizen who crashed vehicle while illegally transporting unauthorized immigrants sentenced to four years in prison

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Today marked round two of the OB Pier jump. Another group of Junior Lifeguards punctuated their summer camp graduation with a lead off the Ocean Beach landmark.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman was live with the story.
A veteran county prosecutor and the head of an organization that fights violence against American Jews said there are more incidents of hate-based crimes in San Diego.More>>
President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law on this day in 1935. It's considered to be one of the most influential pieces of the Second New Deal.
Social security is a vital piece in retirement planning, but many people don't understand how to navigate the complicated system.
Barbara Norman, Founder of the Women's Financial Academy, joined KUSI with more.
As the suspect in the Charlottesville attack made his first court appearance Monday, President Trump condemned the role of white supremacists in the deadly incident after facing criticism over the weekend.More>>
A disfigured dog who has been under the care of the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe since he was discovered roaming the streets of Tijuana is now available for adoption, center officials said Monday.More>>
A Mexican citizen who crashed his vehicle carrying six unauthorized immigrants while fleeing from U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced in federal court Monday to four years in prison.More>>
The embattled executive director of the San Diego Association of Governments Monday requested that his retirement become effective Friday, instead of the end of this year as originally intended.More>>
Leaders of a plan to erect industrial-sized tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population announced Monday that more than 200 people have endorsed the proposal, including many civic leaders.More>>
Three people are injured after crashing their vehicle into two parked cars in National City on Sunday.More>>
