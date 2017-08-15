Temperatures up to 15 degrees cooler than most summers in San Di - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Temperatures up to 15 degrees cooler than most summers in San Diego

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Unusually cool summer temperatures will continue in San Diego County Tuesday as a trough of low pressure over the west coast continues to blow cool ocean air inland.

A trough of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest is allowing for fall-like conditions in the middle of August. There is even a slight chance of drizzle in the morning hours Tuesday.

Mostly, expect dense fog — about 3,500 feet deep — that stretches into the foothills until about mid-morning. Clouds may last throughout the day, especially along the coast.

Gusty winds will also pick up Tuesday. Gusts will average about 20 to 40 miles per hour in eastern parts of San Diego County.

Temperatures are expected to be five to 10 degrees below average in most areas, and up to 15 degrees below average in portions of the inland valleys. For the first time in months, the deserts may not hit triple digits.

High temperatures Tuesday will be 71 to 76 degrees at the beaches, 75 to 80 in the western valleys, 72 to 81 in the mountains and 95 to 100 in the deserts.

