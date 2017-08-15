Temperatures up to 15 degrees cooler than most summers in San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The body of one United States Marine Sergeant will be brought home to San Diego to be laid to rest.More>>
San Diego County officials plan Tuesday to denounce the hatred and violence that led to a woman's death in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and to announce the launch a campaign dubbed "We Are United' to ensure the rights of "everyone in all our communities."More>>
Unusually cool summer temperatures will continue in San Diego County Tuesday as a trough of low pressure over the west coast continues to blow cool ocean air inland.More>>
The state of California and city of San Francisco are suing the U.S. Department of Justice over President Donald Trump's sanctuary city restrictions on public safety grants.More>>
The 51-year-old county probation officer who died last week when he crashed while driving home from work in Alpine died of heart failure, not injuries sustained in the wreck, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
Officials at the Fleet Science Center announced Monday that they will hold a free event to view the upcoming solar eclipse.More>>
A disfigured dog who has been under the care of the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe since he was discovered roaming the streets of Tijuana is now available for adoption, center officials said Monday.More>>
A Mexican citizen who crashed his vehicle carrying six unauthorized immigrants while fleeing from U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced in federal court Monday to four years in prison.More>>
The embattled executive director of the San Diego Association of Governments Monday requested that his retirement become effective Friday, instead of the end of this year as originally intended.More>>
