New shade of purple to be named after Prince

NEW YORK (KUSI) — A new shade of purple has entered the color wheel and it's being named for the late superstar Prince.

The icon's estate announced Monday, the "Purple Rain" hue, created by the Patone Color Institute, was dubbed "Love Symbol #2."

The color will pay tribute to the pop-star's custom Yamaha piano as well as the popular squiggly graphic Prince used as his name from 1993 to 2000.

Purple as long been associated with the singer throughout his career, becoming especially prevalent during the release of 1984 movie Purple Rain.

According to authorities, Prince died of an opioid overdose in April 2016 at the age of 57.