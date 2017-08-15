Chula Vista City Council to discuss undocumented immigrant issues

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Chula Vista City Council will decide during Tuesday night's meeting to officially support SB-54 the California Values Act, which officially makes California a sanctuary state.More>>
The body of one United States Marine Sergeant will be brought home to San Diego to be laid to rest.More>>
San Diego County officials plan Tuesday to denounce the hatred and violence that led to a woman's death in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend and to announce the launch a campaign dubbed "We Are United' to ensure the rights of "everyone in all our communities."More>>
A white Ford Focus linked to a San Diego couple who went missing during a visit to Sequoia National Park is believed to be submerged in the swollen Kings River just 40 yards away from where another car has been stuck in the river since late July, according to Fresno County sheriff's officials.More>>
Well-known author and documentary filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza has a new book in stores now called “The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi roots of the American Left.”More>>
Southern California Edison called Tuesday on utility regulators to reaffirm a financial liability settlement regarding the closure of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station after being unable to reach a deal with other parties on potential revisions.More>>
A former Vista High School varsity boys' basketball coach who had inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female student pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor child molest charge and was immediately sentenced to probation.More>>
The 51-year-old county probation officer who died last week when he crashed while driving home from work in Alpine died of heart failure, not injuries sustained in the wreck, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
Officials at the Fleet Science Center announced Monday that they will hold a free event to view the upcoming solar eclipse.More>>
