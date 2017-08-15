Chula Vista City Council to discuss undocumented immigrant issues

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The Chula Vista City Council will decide during Tuesday night's meeting to officially support SB-54 the California Values Act, which officially makes California a sanctuary state.

In April, the council voted to become a welcoming city. This is not the same as a sanctuary city, but it is symbolic. A sanctuary city will not let federal immigration agents into its jails if they suspect an inmate is here illegally, nor will it notify the Department of Homeland Security, when it is releasing undocumented immigrants from jail.

Chula Vista hasn't come out and said, it won't cooperate with federal immigration agents, but right now, as the second largest city in the county, it doesn't enforce immigration laws.

President Trump said cities who do not cooperate, will not receive federal grant money. Even so, the state of California is suing the administration, claiming the president's new, stricter immigration policies are unconstitutional, and the state legislature is considering passing legislation, SB-54, that would make the entire state a sanctuary state.

If Chula Vista chooses to support SB-54, it could be setting up its police department, to not cooperate with the federal immigration agents, and to not receive federal grant money, which could hurt public safety.

Proponents of supporting the legislation say if undocumented immigrants live in fear of deportation, they are less likely to report a crime, making the city unsafe.