Chula Vista City Council to discuss undocumented immigrant issue - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Chula Vista City Council to discuss undocumented immigrant issues

Posted: Updated:
Chula Vista City Hall Chula Vista City Hall

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — The Chula Vista City Council will decide during Tuesday night's meeting to officially support SB-54 the California Values Act, which officially makes California a sanctuary state. 

In April, the council voted to become a welcoming city. This is not the same as a sanctuary city, but it is symbolic. A sanctuary city will not let federal immigration agents into its jails if they suspect an inmate is here illegally, nor will it notify the Department of Homeland Security, when it is releasing undocumented immigrants from jail. 

Related Link: California sues Trump Administration for threat of withholding federal funds

Chula Vista hasn't come out and said, it won't cooperate with federal immigration agents, but right now, as the second largest city in the county, it doesn't enforce immigration laws.

President Trump said cities who do not cooperate, will not receive federal grant money. Even so, the state of California is suing the administration, claiming the president's new, stricter immigration policies are unconstitutional, and the state legislature is considering passing legislation, SB-54, that would make the entire state a sanctuary state. 

If Chula Vista chooses to support SB-54, it could be setting up its police department, to not cooperate with the federal immigration agents, and to not receive federal grant money, which could hurt public safety.

Proponents of supporting the legislation say if undocumented immigrants live in fear of deportation, they are less likely to report a crime, making the city unsafe.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.