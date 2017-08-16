San Diego Jewish community holds forum to stand up against hate

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Hundreds gathered in La Jolla Tuesday at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center for an anti-hate forum in response to the violence in Charlottesville.More>>
More than 200 civic and business leaders in San Diego have signaled their support for a plan to put up tents as a temporary shelter for the county’s homeless.More>>
The national economy continues to prosper but how are things here locally in San Diego?
Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Tom Wornham, president and CEO of San Diego Private Bank, joined KUSI with more.More>>
We all dread seeing it in the mail: The summons for jury duty. But why do some people get selected more than others?
Former San Diego City Attorney and Of Counsel for Procopio Law Firm, Jan Goldsmith, joined KUSI with more.More>>
The body of one United States Marine Sergeant will be brought home to San Diego to be laid to rest.More>>
More than 200 civic and business leaders in San Diego have signaled their support for a plan to put up tents as a temporary shelter for the county’s homeless.More>>
A plant commonly found in the southwestern U.S. desert produces compounds that could be effective in treating an often-deadly diarrheal illness and an amoeba that causes a usually fatal form of encephalitisMore>>
Southern California Edison called Tuesday on utility regulators to reaffirm a financial liability settlement regarding the closure of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station after being unable to reach a deal with other parties on potential revisions.More>>
A former Vista High School varsity boys' basketball coach who had inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female student pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor child molest charge and was immediately sentenced to probation.More>>
A white Ford Focus linked to a San Diego couple who went missing during a visit to Sequoia National Park is believed to be submerged in the swollen Kings River just 40 yards away from where another car has been stuck in the river since late July, according to Fresno County sheriff's officials.More>>
