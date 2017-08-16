San Diego Jewish community holds forum to stand up against hate

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — Hundreds gathered in La Jolla Tuesday at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center for an anti-hate forum in response to the violence in Charlottesville.

The "Stand Up Against Hate" forum was held to raise voices against white supremacists and all forms of hate and extremism.

The event was a night of music, prayer, and motivation. It was organized by the Anti-Defamation League and Leichtag Foundation, to vocalize that our society has no place for hate. Organizers handed out educational pamphlets on extremists symbols to identify hate groups and postcards that will later be sent to lawmakers. Several speakers took part, including several rabbis and local Representative Scott Peters.

This past winter, the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center was one of more than 50 centers around the nation that received bomb threats.

In San Diego County, the Anti-Defamation League reports a 33 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in 2016 over the previous year. Organizers hope events like this will help counteract hatred, prejudice, and bigotry.