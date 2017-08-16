Obama's tweet on violence in Charlottesville most liked post in Twitter history

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Former President Obama's tweet reacting to the horrific violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend is the most liked tweet in Twitter history.

According to CNN, Obama tweeted a quote Saturday night from Nelson Mandela's 1994 autobiography "Long Walk to Freedom."

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love..." — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"...For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." - Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The quote is split into three posts, with the first showing a photo of Obama greeting children through a window. That tweet has been shared 1.2 million times and liked 2.8 million times, surpassing Ariana Grande's heartfelt message following the attack at her concert in Manchester in May.

CNN reported that Obama's tweet is the fifth-most retweeted post behind a tweet from a teen who wanted free chicken nuggets from Wendy's, Ellen Degeneres' tweet from 2014 Oscars, a tweet from singer Louis Tomlinson to his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles and Ariana Grande.