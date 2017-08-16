Matriarch of SeaWorld orca family dies after long battle with ba - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Matriarch of SeaWorld orca family dies after long battle with bacterial respiratory infection

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The matriarch of SeaWorld San Diego's orca family has passed away, the company announced Wednesday.

Kasatka, a 42-year-old orca died around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night at SeaWorld San Diego's Orca Encounter facility following a lengthy treatment for a bacterial respiratory infection, officials said.

She a mother of four orcas, grandmother of six and great grandmother of two. 

"All of us at SeaWorld are deeply saddened by this loss, but thankful for the joy she has brought us and more than 125 million park guests,'' said a SeaWorld statement.

Kasatka's health and appetite significantly declined over the past several days despite continually tailored treatments, according to officials. The 42-year-old killer whale's veterinarians, who are experts in marine animal medicine, and her caretakers "made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her to prevent compromising her quality of life.''

"Today, I lost a member of my family. I have spent the past several years with Kasatka and was truly blessed to be part of her life,'' said Kristi Burtis, an orca behaviorist at SeaWorld. "Although I am heartbroken, I am grateful for the special time we had together and for the difference she has made for wild orcas by all that we have learned from her. I adored Kasatka and loved sharing her with millions of people. I will miss her very much.''

The veterinary team will conduct a full necropsy to examine the extent of Kasatka's illness and how it affected her organ function, officials said. It may take several weeks before results are concluded.

"Nobody knows more about caring for killer whales than the professionals at SeaWorld,'' said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. "...On behalf of the entire AZA family, we offer condolences to the dedicated SeaWorld professionals who have loved and cared for Kasatka throughout her life.''

At this time, the SeaWorld team's attention remains focused on the rest of the orca pod to provide the care and attention they need, officials said
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.