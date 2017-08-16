Suspect shot by homeowner during failed home invasion in Escondi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect shot by homeowner during failed home invasion in Escondido

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) —  A homeowner shot a man during an apparent botched home invasion early Wednesday morning in Escondido,Sheriff's authorities.

The homeowner called 911 a little after 1:30 a.m. to report the incident in the 15000 block of Highland Road, a San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman said.

Deputies said that a man knocked on the homeowner's door saying he was being chased and asking for money to pay for a taxi. The homeowner, who lives in the house surrounded by a tall fence topped with barbed wire, apparently didn't believe the man's story. What happened next is unclear, but the homeowner ended up shooting the man, apparently with a rifle or shotgun.

The homeowner then locked the man in his daughter's room until sheriff's deputies arrived. It's believed the homeowner, his wife and two daughters were at the house when the shooting occurred, and none were believed to have been injured.

Footage from the scene showed the man who was shot was conscious and alert as paramedics took him to a hospital.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.