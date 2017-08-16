Suspect shot by homeowner during failed home invasion in Escondido

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Tony Bennett has been serenading Americans for more than 60 years and Tuesday night, he did just that at the Embarcadero. His performance was part of the San Diego Symphony's "Bayside Summer Nights" series.
KUSI's Brandi Williams had all the details.More>>
President Trump responded to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia saying there is blame on both sides.
KUSI's Ashlie Rodriguez gives an extended look on his response.More>>
Hundreds gathered in La Jolla Tuesday at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center for an anti-hate forum in response to the violence in Charlottesville.More>>
More than 200 civic and business leaders in San Diego have signaled their support for a plan to put up tents as a temporary shelter for the county’s homeless.More>>
The national economy continues to prosper but how are things here locally in San Diego?
Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Tom Wornham, president and CEO of San Diego Private Bank, joined KUSI with more.More>>
Sheriff's authorities say a homeowner shot a man during an apparent botched home invasion early Wednesday morning in Escondido.More>>
The matriarch of SeaWorld San Diego's orca family has passed away, the company announced Wednesday.More>>
A plant commonly found in the southwestern U.S. desert produces compounds that could be effective in treating an often-deadly diarrheal illness and an amoeba that causes a usually fatal form of encephalitisMore>>
Southern California Edison called Tuesday on utility regulators to reaffirm a financial liability settlement regarding the closure of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station after being unable to reach a deal with other parties on potential revisions.More>>
