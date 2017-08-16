Horton Plaza plaque honoring Confederate president Jefferson Dav - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Horton Plaza plaque honoring Confederate president Jefferson Davis removed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A plaque honoring former Confederate president Jefferson Davis was removed from Horton Plaza Park in downtown San Diego by city crews Wednesday.

San Diego City Councilmember Christopher Ward announced on Twitter that the monument had been removed.

“This morning we removed plaque in @HortonPlazaPark honoring Jefferson Davis. Monuments to bigotry have no place in #SanDiego or anywhere!” said Ward .

"This morning I ordered the immediate removal of a plaque honoring the Confederacy at Horton Plaza Park,'' Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "San Diegans stand together against Confederate symbols of division.''

An online petition calling for the removal of the plaque had gathered roughly 30 signatures by the time it was removed, it currently has 56 signatures. 

The city of San Diego took action several days after a confrontation involving white supremacist groups resulted in the death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia. While Confederate symbols have been taken down across the U.S. over the last few years, the events last weekend hastened the removal of even more monuments.

The plaque read: "First Pacific Terminal, Jefferson Davis Highway. Presented to the city of San Diego May 12, 1926 by California Division United Daughters of the Confederacy. Replaced May 12, 1956.'' It was installed in 2016.

