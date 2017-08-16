Chula Vista man win $1.5 million from Mega Millions lottery ticket

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A man who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Chula Vista won $1.5 million, state lottery officials said Wednesday.

Alexander Olimpo purchased the quick-pick ticket for the July 21 multi- state drawing at the CVS Pharmacy at 380 E. H St., according to the lottery.

He matched the winning numbers of 18, 31, 36, 50 and 74, but missed the Mega number 10 -- by one digit.

Had his ticket matched the Mega number, he would have won a $248 million jackpot.

When asked what he would like to do with his winnings, Olimpo told lottery officials, ``My wife has a lot of plans.''

The jackpot continued to grow until last Friday, when someone bought a winner in Illinois worth $393 million.