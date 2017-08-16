Seven sailors killed during collision of USS Fitzgerald and Japanese container ship posthumously promoted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The seven sailors killed in a collision between a U.S. destroyer and a container ship — including two from the San Diego area — were posthumously promoted, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, was advanced to Petty Officer 2nd Class while Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, was bumped up to Petty Officer 1st Class.

Their sleeping compartments were flooded after the June 17 collision involving the USS Fitzgerald off the coast of Japan. The ship was heavily damaged but limped back to port, and will be ferried to a dry dock in the U.S. this fall.

Their remains were later returned to the county for burial.

Other promotions were for Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia, to Petty Officer 3rd Class; Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T. Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut, to Petty Officer 2nd Class; Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas, to Petty Officer 1st Class; Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland, to Chief Petty Officer; and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio, to Chief Petty Officer.

Rehm was buried Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery.