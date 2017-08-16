Seven sailors killed during collision of USS Fitzgerald and Japanese container ship posthumously promoted

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The seven sailors killed in a collision between a U.S. destroyer and a container ship — including two from the San Diego area — were posthumously promotedMore>>
A man who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Chula Vista won $1.5 million, state lottery officials said Wednesday.More>>
A plaque honoring former Confederate president Jefferson Davis in Horton Plaza was removed Wednesday.More>>
Five crewmembers are missing after an Army helicopter reportedly went down during a training exercise off the coast of Hawaii, authorities said Wednesday.More>>
Tony Bennett has been serenading Americans for more than 60 years and Tuesday night, he did just that at the Embarcadero. His performance was part of the San Diego Symphony's "Bayside Summer Nights" series.
KUSI's Brandi Williams had all the details.More>>
An Oceanside woman is in critical condition after a man cleaning his handgun in an upstairs apartment accidentally fired the weapon, sending a bullet into the apartment below and hitting the victim and critically injuring her, police said Wednesday.More>>
Sheriff's authorities say a homeowner shot a man during an apparent botched home invasion early Wednesday morning in Escondido.More>>
The matriarch of SeaWorld San Diego's orca family has passed away, the company announced Wednesday.More>>
More than 200 civic and business leaders in San Diego have signaled their support for a plan to put up tents as a temporary shelter for the county’s homeless.More>>
A plant commonly found in the southwestern U.S. desert produces compounds that could be effective in treating an often-deadly diarrheal illness and an amoeba that causes a usually fatal form of encephalitisMore>>
