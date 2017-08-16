Mayor Faulconer: Democratic politicians choking the very people that they claim to protect

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
It's never too early to teach children about energy efficiency and sustainability. The challenge? Getting them interested, which as KUSI's Ed Lenderman shows us, involves a library basement.More>>
It's never too early to teach children about energy efficiency and sustainability. The challenge? Getting them interested, which as KUSI's Ed Lenderman shows us, involves a library basement.More>>
Mayor Faulconer delivered a speech before the Commonwealth Club of California Tuesday night that laid out a new vision for the Republican Party to return to statewide relevance by winning again.More>>
Mayor Faulconer delivered a speech before the Commonwealth Club of California Tuesday night that laid out a new vision for the Republican Party to return to statewide relevance by winning again.More>>
After a series of tweets from Republican lawmakers denouncing President Trump's remarks on Charlottesville, what is the current state of the Republican Party in Washington?
KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI with more.More>>
After a series of tweets from Republican lawmakers denouncing President Trump's remarks on Charlottesville, what is the current state of the Republican Party in Washington?
KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI with more.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the mayor of Tijuana are calling on federal leaders to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the mayor of Tijuana are calling on federal leaders to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).More>>
The seven sailors killed in a collision between a U.S. destroyer and a container ship — including two from the San Diego area — were posthumously promotedMore>>
The seven sailors killed in a collision between a U.S. destroyer and a container ship — including two from the San Diego area — were posthumously promotedMore>>
An Oceanside woman is in critical condition after a man cleaning his handgun in an upstairs apartment accidentally fired the weapon, sending a bullet into the apartment below and hitting the victim and critically injuring her, police said Wednesday.More>>
An Oceanside woman is in critical condition after a man cleaning his handgun in an upstairs apartment accidentally fired the weapon, sending a bullet into the apartment below and hitting the victim and critically injuring her, police said Wednesday.More>>
Sheriff's authorities say a homeowner shot a man during an apparent botched home invasion early Wednesday morning in Escondido.More>>
Sheriff's authorities say a homeowner shot a man during an apparent botched home invasion early Wednesday morning in Escondido.More>>
The matriarch of SeaWorld San Diego's orca family has passed away, the company announced Wednesday.More>>
The matriarch of SeaWorld San Diego's orca family has passed away, the company announced Wednesday.More>>
More than 200 civic and business leaders in San Diego have signaled their support for a plan to put up tents as a temporary shelter for the county’s homeless.More>>
More than 200 civic and business leaders in San Diego have signaled their support for a plan to put up tents as a temporary shelter for the county’s homeless.More>>
A plant commonly found in the southwestern U.S. desert produces compounds that could be effective in treating an often-deadly diarrheal illness and an amoeba that causes a usually fatal form of encephalitisMore>>
A plant commonly found in the southwestern U.S. desert produces compounds that could be effective in treating an often-deadly diarrheal illness and an amoeba that causes a usually fatal form of encephalitisMore>>