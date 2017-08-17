Hate or heritage: The battle over monuments to the Confederacy

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Some very lucky Padres fans got to compete against their favorite players Wednesday night in a friendly game of bowling.
Some very lucky Padres fans got to compete against their favorite players Wednesday night in a friendly game of bowling.
The battle over Confederate monuments is being waged in cities and communities across the nation.More>>
City planning officials gave final approval Wednesday to the building of Quartyard II, an innovative urban park in East Village.More>>
It's never too early to teach children about energy efficiency and sustainability. The challenge? Getting them interested, which as KUSI's Ed Lenderman shows us, involves a library basement.More>>
Mayor Faulconer delivered a speech before the Commonwealth Club of California Tuesday night that laid out a new vision for the Republican Party to return to statewide relevance by winning again.More>>
A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 92-year-old woman at her National City apartment asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to withdraw his admissions to first-degree murder and burglary charges.More>>
An Oceanside woman is in critical condition after a man cleaning his handgun in an upstairs apartment accidentally fired the weapon, sending a bullet into the apartment below and hitting the victim and critically injuring her, police said Wednesday.More>>
Sheriff's authorities say a homeowner shot a man during an apparent botched home invasion early Wednesday morning in Escondido.More>>
The matriarch of SeaWorld San Diego's orca family has passed away, the company announced Wednesday.More>>
More than 200 civic and business leaders in San Diego have signaled their support for a plan to put up tents as a temporary shelter for the county’s homeless.More>>
