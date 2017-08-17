Hate or heritage: The battle over monuments to the Confederacy - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Hate or heritage: The battle over monuments to the Confederacy

Posted: Updated:
Worker removes pedestal where statue of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson once stood (NCPR) Worker removes pedestal where statue of Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson once stood (NCPR)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The battle over Confederate monuments is being waged in cities and communities across the nation.

For many people, these monuments represent one of the darkest chapters in American history, but to others, they are a reminder of this nation's heritage.

Overnight in Baltimore, a stark reminder that even that which is set in stone can be removed with enough force.

Statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were among four monuments hauled off into the night on a flatbed truck.

Hours earlier in Birmingham, Alabama, crews put up plywood to obscure a 52-foot obelisk honoring Confederate soldiers and sailors.

All this, just hours after President Trump posed this question: 

"I noticed that Stonewall Jackson's coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?"

For Baltimore's mayor, the answer was simple:

"The Confederacy did not fight to unite this country and we are the United States of America and we should we be focused on how we become a more united, more loving city, state, country," said Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Days after violent protests centered on the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, government officials in at least nine other states are publicly contemplating the fates of their memorials to the Confederacy.

In Durham, North Carolina, some broke the law and took matters into their own hands.

Three have been arrested and the woman accused of vandalizing the monument, Takiyah Thompson, appeared in court.

Back to President Trump's question, Washington D.C. is a city named after the first, but not the last slave-owning president and statues of Confederate leaders grace the halls of the capitol building. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.