Warmer temperatures begin to creep back into San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Warmer temperatures begin to creep back into San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures will begin to rise slightly Thursday as the marine layer that was keeping conditions cool in San Diego County weakens.

The deep marine layer that had settled in over the coast this week will not be as strong Thursday.

The weaker marine layer will allow for warmer temperatures to return to the area after the brief bout of cool weather. Over the next three days, temperatures should rise to about average levels for mid-August.

Cooler weather and thick clouds along the beaches may return starting Sunday.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to be 71 to 76 degrees at the beaches, 75 to 80 inland, 77 to 82 in the western valleys, 81 to 86 near the foothills, 80 to 89 in the mountains and 100 to 105 in the deserts.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.