Warmer temperatures begin to creep back into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures will begin to rise slightly Thursday as the marine layer that was keeping conditions cool in San Diego County weakens.

The deep marine layer that had settled in over the coast this week will not be as strong Thursday.

The weaker marine layer will allow for warmer temperatures to return to the area after the brief bout of cool weather. Over the next three days, temperatures should rise to about average levels for mid-August.

Cooler weather and thick clouds along the beaches may return starting Sunday.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to be 71 to 76 degrees at the beaches, 75 to 80 inland, 77 to 82 in the western valleys, 81 to 86 near the foothills, 80 to 89 in the mountains and 100 to 105 in the deserts.