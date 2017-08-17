Suspect missing after sexually assaulting sleeping woman in Litt - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect missing after sexually assaulting sleeping woman in Little Italy apartment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An intruder sexually assaulted a woman Thursday morning in a Little Italy apartment before he was chased from the residence and escaped a police search, authorities said.

The assault was reported about 1:45 a.m. in the 400 block of India Street, San Diego police officer Tony Martinez said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or Middle Eastern man in his late 20s with a full beard and wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

A woman told officers she was awakened by the attack before someone else inside the apartment chased the intruder away, Martinez said. 

The suspect fled out an east gate in the complex, and officers searching the area with the help of a police helicopter were unable to locate the attacker, Martinez said. Detectives were still investigating the assault several hours later.

