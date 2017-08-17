At least 13 people killed in Barcelona in what police calling terror attack

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A white van crashed into a crowd of tourists and residents on a sidewalk in Spain’s Las Ramblas district Thursday in what police say is likely a terror attack.More>>
Four masked men armed with a gun, baseball bat and golf clubs burst into a Valencia Park home Thursday morning and beat the stepfather of a 19-year-old man they were seeking, pistol-whipping their victim and knocking him unconscious before stealing his wife's car, police said.More>>
An intruder sexually assaulted a woman Thursday morning in a Little Italy apartment before he was chased from the residence and escaped a police search, authorities said.More>>
A five-year-old boy was at a San Diego hospital in grave condition and two people faced child abuse charges Thursday after the boy was found malnourished in a Murrieta home.More>>
Temperatures will begin to rise slightly Thursday as the marine layer that was keeping conditions cool in San Diego County weakens.More>>
A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 92-year-old woman at her National City apartment asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to withdraw his admissions to first-degree murder and burglary charges.More>>
An Oceanside woman is in critical condition after a man cleaning his handgun in an upstairs apartment accidentally fired the weapon, sending a bullet into the apartment below and hitting the victim and critically injuring her, police said Wednesday.More>>
Sheriff's authorities say a homeowner shot a man during an apparent botched home invasion early Wednesday morning in Escondido.More>>
The matriarch of SeaWorld San Diego's orca family has passed away, the company announced Wednesday.More>>
More than 200 civic and business leaders in San Diego have signaled their support for a plan to put up tents as a temporary shelter for the county’s homeless.More>>
