At least 13 people killed in Barcelona in what police calling terror attack

BARCELONA (KUSI) — A white van crashed into a crowd of tourists and residents on a sidewalk in Spain’s Las Ramblas district Thursday in what police say is likely a terror attack.

Spanish news outlets were reporting that at least 13 people were killed and 32 were injured when a white van crashed into a crowd of people in the Spanish shopping area. At least 10 of those hurt in the attack were in serious condition, Spanish police said. 

Two armed men exited the van and entered a local restaurant where they are believed to be holed up, according to CNN. Spanish police called the incident a terror attack.

Witnesses did report hearing gunshots periodically coming from the restaurant, CNN said, and heavily armed police could be seen surrounding the restaurant. 

United States President Donald Trump tweeted his solidarity with the people of Spain.

Las Ramblas is a popular street of shops in the heart of Barcelona where cars drive on either side of a wide pedestrian walkway. The street and nearby Metro and train stations were closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

