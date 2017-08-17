Surveillance photographs released of robbers suspected of blowing up ATM machine

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A white van crashed into a crowd of tourists and residents on a sidewalk in Spain’s Las Ramblas district Thursday in what police say is likely a terror attack.More>>
Congressman Darrell Issa R-Vista recommended Thursday that the House Judiciary Committee conduct a hearing to examine the attacks in Charlottesville, recent displays of white nationalism and their impact on civil rights in America.More>>
Four masked men armed with a gun, baseball bat and golf clubs burst into a Valencia Park home Thursday morning and beat the stepfather of a 19-year-old man they were seeking, pistol-whipping their victim and knocking him unconscious before stealing his wife's car, police said.More>>
An intruder sexually assaulted a woman Thursday morning in a Little Italy apartment before he was chased from the residence and escaped a police search, authorities said.More>>
A five-year-old boy was at a San Diego hospital in grave condition and two people faced child abuse charges Thursday after the boy was found malnourished in a Murrieta home.More>>
Two more illegal marijuana dispensaries were served search warrants by narcotics unit detectives in the city's continued crackdown on illegally operated dispensaries, authorities said Thursday.More>>
FBI investigators have released surveillance photographs of two men suspected of blowing up an ATM and stealing its cash box earlier this week, and authorities now say the duo unsuccessfully attempted a similar theft last month.More>>
A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 92-year-old woman at her National City apartment asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to withdraw his admissions to first-degree murder and burglary charges.More>>
An Oceanside woman is in critical condition after a man cleaning his handgun in an upstairs apartment accidentally fired the weapon, sending a bullet into the apartment below and hitting the victim and critically injuring her, police said Wednesday.More>>
Sheriff's authorities say a homeowner shot a man during an apparent botched home invasion early Wednesday morning in Escondido.More>>
