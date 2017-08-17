Congressman Darrell Issa calls for full House Judiciary Committee meeting on Charlottesville

VISTA (KUSI) — Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Vista) called for the House Judiciary Committee to conduct a hearing to examine the attacks in Charlottesville, recent displays of white supremacy and their impact on civil rights in America.

In a letter to the committee chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Virginia) Thursday, Issa wrote that "we have a duty to more fully understand what led to these terrible events and the persistence of these hateful, extremist ideologies.''

A 20-year-old Ohio man ran his car into a crowd of counter-protesters leading to the death of Heather Heyer and injuring 20 people at a White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday. According to his former high school history teacher, the driver had a keen interest in Hitler and Nazi Germany.

"While Congress cannot legislate respect, decency, or acceptance of others, we have an obligation to use our platform to lead our country forward on these matters,'' Issa wrote. He called for the full Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction on civil rights issues, to hold a hearing on Charlottesville when Congress goes back into session next month.

The congressman from northern San Diego County, who is of Lebanese descent, noted that the Attorney General's office plans to conduct a federal civil rights investigation and the House Homeland Security Committee has scheduled a Sept. 12 hearing to examine the events from the perspective of domestic terrorism.

Calling on @HouseJudiciary to hold hearing on impact of white supremacy and other hate groups after #Charlottesville. My letter ?? pic.twitter.com/71X1fqtq6K — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) August 17, 2017

