Navy releases commanding officer, executive officer and master chief for mistakes that led to deadly USS Fitzgerald collision

Dave Stall: 2017 Fiat 500X - Compact sports utility vehicleMore>>
The State Lands Commission voted unanimously to approve a historic four-way settlement agreement with Cemex, a sand mine operator to end coastal mining in the continental United States.
The core terms of the agreement are that sand mining will cease by 2020 and that the maximum sand extraction until then is limited to 240,000 tons per year.
The Lieutenant Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, spoke about why sand mining is such a big deal.More>>
An intruder sexually assaulted a woman Thursday morning in a Little Italy apartment before he was chased from the residence and escaped a police search, authorities said.More>>
Thirteen people are dead after a white van plowed through a crowd of tourists and residents on a sidewalk in Spain’s Las Ramblas district Thursday in what police are calling a terror attack.More>>
Four masked men armed with a gun, a baseball bat and golf clubs burst into a Valencia Park home early Thursday and beat the stepfather of a man they were seeking, bludgeoning him and knocking him unconscious before stealing his wife's car, according to San Diego police.More>>
The seven sailors, including two from San Diego County, killed in a collision between a destroyer and container ship off Japan were in sleeping berths directly in the path of onrushing waterMore>>
Authorities announced a $6,000 reward Thursday for information that leads to the arrest of a fugitive suspected of wounding an off-duty lawman and a bystander with gunfire near Petco Park.More>>
Two more illegal marijuana dispensaries were served search warrants by narcotics unit detectives in the city's continued crackdown on illegally operated dispensaries, authorities said Thursday.More>>
FBI investigators have released surveillance photographs of two men suspected of blowing up an ATM and stealing its cash box earlier this week, and authorities now say the duo unsuccessfully attempted a similar theft last month.More>>
A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 92-year-old woman at her National City apartment asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to withdraw his admissions to first-degree murder and burglary charges.More>>
