At least one American among 14 people killed in three terror attacks in Spain

A request by outgoing San Diego Association of Governments Executive Director Gary Gallegos to resign immediately rather than wait out a four-month notice period will be taken up by the agency's Executive Committee Friday.More>>
A UC San Diego student who was blocks away from the terror attack in Barcelona that killed 14 speaks with Good Morning San Diego.More>>
Spanish police intensified a manhunt Friday for suspects behind two deadly vehicle attacks on civilians, shooting and killing five people wearing fake bomb belts who attacked a seaside resort and arresting four others believed linked to the carnage wrought on a Barcelona promenade.More>>
San Diegans responded Thursday to the shocking violence in Barcelona. There's many in our community with ties to Spain and KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE in Pacific Beach, speaking with some of them.More>>
Dozens gathered at the Kendra Scott jewelry store at Fashion Valley Mall Thursday for a fashionable event to fight cancer.
Dr. Rebecca Rakow-Penner hosted the event which benefited the women's initiative at UC San Diego Health. The event was organized by a young lady who wanted to help raise funds for the women's institute which provides affordable cancer imaging care.
Twenty percent of the sales went to the women's imaging initiative.More>>
The seven sailors, including two from San Diego County, killed in a collision between a destroyer and container ship off Japan were in sleeping berths directly in the path of onrushing waterMore>>
Authorities announced a $6,000 reward Thursday for information that leads to the arrest of a fugitive suspected of wounding an off-duty lawman and a bystander with gunfire near Petco Park.More>>
Two more illegal marijuana dispensaries were served search warrants by narcotics unit detectives in the city's continued crackdown on illegally operated dispensaries, authorities said Thursday.More>>
FBI investigators have released surveillance photographs of two men suspected of blowing up an ATM and stealing its cash box earlier this week, and authorities now say the duo unsuccessfully attempted a similar theft last month.More>>
A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 92-year-old woman at her National City apartment asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to withdraw his admissions to first-degree murder and burglary charges.More>>
