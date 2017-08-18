Retired meteorologist John Coleman gains national attention for denying climate change

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Longtime KUSI meteorologist and Weather Channel co-founder John Coleman is getting national attention for his stance on climate change.

In a recent interview with My News LA, Coleman says Al Gore is behind the “global warming silliness” and called out San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer for his stance on climate change.

"San Diego's not going to go underwater. Period," Coleman said. "Not in my lifetime or yours or our kids' lifetime. When the Earth ends in four-and-a-half billion years, it probably still won't have flooded."

The meteorologist said he is “horrified” by the Mayor’s Climate Action Plan and says it was driven by money and power.

The Climate Action Plan calls for eliminating 50 percent of San Diego's greenhouse gas emissions and getting the city's electricity from fully renewable sources by 2035, according to the city's website. The city says the plan will create new jobs, improve public health and air quality and conserve water. It was approved in December 2015.

Coleman’s comments come just days after Mayor Faulconer spoke to a group of Republicans in Sacramento and revealed his ideas for the future of the GOP party.

“It's time for today's California Republicans to stop ignoring climate change,” the Mayor said. “If we opt out of the conversation, we're only going to get extreme one-party solutions.”

To doubters, Coleman told My News LA, “I’m just a dumb old skeptic — a denier as they call me — who ought to be jailed or put to death. I understand how they feel. But you know something? I know I’m right. So I don’t care."