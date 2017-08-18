Retired meteorologist John Coleman gains national attention for - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Retired meteorologist John Coleman gains national attention for denying climate change

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Longtime KUSI meteorologist and Weather Channel co-founder John Coleman is getting national attention for his stance on climate change.

In a recent interview with My News LA, Coleman says Al Gore is behind the “global warming silliness” and called out San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer for his stance on climate change.

"San Diego's not going to go underwater. Period," Coleman said. "Not in my lifetime or yours or our kids' lifetime. When the Earth ends in four-and-a-half billion years, it probably still won't have flooded."

The meteorologist said he is “horrified” by the Mayor’s Climate Action Plan and says it was driven by money and power.

The Climate Action Plan calls for eliminating 50 percent of San Diego's greenhouse gas emissions and getting the city's electricity from fully renewable sources by 2035, according to the city's website. The city says the plan will create new jobs, improve public health and air quality and conserve water.  It was approved in December 2015.

Coleman’s comments come just days after Mayor Faulconer spoke to a group of Republicans in Sacramento and revealed his ideas for the future of the GOP party.

“It's time for today's California Republicans to stop ignoring climate change,” the Mayor said. “If we opt out of the conversation, we're only going to get extreme one-party solutions.”

To doubters, Coleman told My News LA, “I’m just a dumb old skeptic — a denier as they call me — who ought to be jailed or put to death. I understand how they feel. But you know something? I know I’m right. So I don’t care."

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.