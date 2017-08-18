Teen stabs older brother at Ocean Beach park, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An 18-year-old man stabbed and wounded his older brother during a fight at an Ocean Beach park, then fled before turning himself into police about an hour later, authorities said Friday.

Adrian Roberto Castillo was booked into county jail Thursday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was being held in lieu of $30,000 bond, and the charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in state prison.

A group of people was gathered about 6:40 p.m. at Robb Field Park in the 2500 block of Bacon Street when the brothers began arguing, and Castillo stabbed his older brother, according to San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

The 20-year-old victim sustained a non-life-threatening 6-inch laceration to his lower body. Castillo then jumped into the back seat of a black Honda Civic driven by a man in his 20s and fled, Heims said. About an hour later, Castillo turned himself into police.

The younger brother is due to be arraigned on the felony charge Tuesday in a downtown courtroom.