CSU San Marcos launches online archive to document San Diego's craft brewing industry

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — An online archive of documents related to the growth of San Diego's craft brewing industry is scheduled to be launched Friday at Cal State San Marcos.

The "Brewchive'' will be unveiled during the 21st anniversary celebration for Stone Brewing, one of the most successful local beer makers.

The region has around 125 licensed brewers, with about one-third in the North County near the CSUSM campus, said school Library Dean Jennifer Fabbi. She said it makes sense for the school to document their history.

"They put their heart and soul into this industry and we want to make sure that history is preserved and celebrated,'' Fabbi said. "This is a living history. I am excited about what this collection will become over the next 50 years.''

The CSUSM library is collecting and digitizing historical documents, and will accept public submissions of photographs and videos, marketing materials, coasters, beer menus and lists, recipes, brewing logs and manifestos, unique or rare periodicals and interviews.

The online repository will be at brewchive.org.

The CSUSM College of Business Administration recently started publishing a survey that gauges confidence among members of the region's brewing industry. The university plans to offer a certificate program that explores the science and business of brewing, beginning in the spring of 2018.