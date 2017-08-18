No charges filed against San Pasqual HS teacher after claims of inappropriate incident with female student

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The body of Marine Sgt. Chad Elliott Jenson was laid to rest Friday at Miramar National Cemetery.More>>
A request by outgoing San Diego Association of Governments Executive Director Gary Gallegos to resign immediately rather than wait out a four-month notice period was approved Friday by the agency's Executive Committee.More>>
Steve Bannon is out as President Donald Trump's Chief White House strategist.More>>
A man stabbed eight people Friday in Finland’s western city of Turku, killing two of them, before police shot him in the thigh and detained him, police said.More>>
Spanish police intensified a manhunt Friday for suspects behind two deadly vehicle attacks on civilians, shooting and killing five people wearing fake bomb belts who attacked a seaside resort and arresting four others believed linked to the carnage wrought on a Barcelona promenade.More>>
A San Pasqual High School P.E. teacher, who was being investigated after claims of an inappropriate incident with a female student, will not be charged at this time, according to the Escondido Police Department.More>>
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Friday that prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority for her office after the deadly clashes last weekend between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.More>>
An 18-year-old man stabbed and wounded his older brother during a fight at an Ocean Beach park, then fled before turning himself into police about an hour later, authorities said Friday.More>>
The seven sailors, including two from San Diego County, killed in a collision between a destroyer and container ship off Japan were in sleeping berths directly in the path of onrushing waterMore>>
Authorities announced a $6,000 reward Thursday for information that leads to the arrest of a fugitive suspected of wounding an off-duty lawman and a bystander with gunfire near Petco Park.More>>
