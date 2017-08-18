No charges filed against San Pasqual HS teacher after claims of - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

No charges filed against San Pasqual HS teacher after claims of inappropriate incident with female student

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A San Pasqual High School P.E. teacher, who was being investigated after claims of an inappropriate incident with a female student, will not be charged at this time, according to the Escondido Police Department.

On Aug. 17, the Escondido Police Department began an investigation into an incident involving the male P.E. teacher and a female student at San Pasqual High School. 

The student alleged to officers that the teacher was seen near the doorway of the girl’s locker room and had seen her changing into her P.E. clothes.  This initial statement was taken and then a School Resource Officer conducted follow-up the next day.

On Friday, Aug. 18, further interviews were conducted with witnesses to the incident. 

Based on those statements, there is no probable cause to believe the teacher was involved in any criminal behavior, and no charges will be filed at this time. 

The Escondido Police Department and the Escondido Union High School District are working closely together during this investigation.

EUHSD is conducting a parallel investigation and will be determining if there were any District policy violations. 

The teacher will remain on administrative leave until the district investigation is completed. 

Those with further information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Escondido Police Department at (760) 839-4722. 

