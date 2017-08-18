San Diego faith leaders denounce white supremacist groups

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A broad alliance of religious and interfaith leaders is condemning the rise of white supremacist groups.More>>
The American who was killed in the terror attacks in Barcelona was identified Friday as Jared Tucker of Lafayette, California.More>>
The body of Marine Sgt. Chad Elliott Jenson was laid to rest Friday at Miramar National Cemetery.More>>
A request by outgoing San Diego Association of Governments Executive Director Gary Gallegos to resign immediately rather than wait out a four-month notice period was approved Friday by the agency's Executive Committee.More>>
Steve Bannon is out as President Donald Trump's Chief White House strategist.More>>
A man who had been threatening to kill himself at a Poway home Friday holed up inside when deputies arrived to investigate, prompting a standoff that ended when he set the residence ablaze, fled the burning structure and was arrested.More>>
A San Pasqual High School P.E. teacher, who was being investigated after claims of an inappropriate incident with a female student, will not be charged at this time, according to the Escondido Police Department.More>>
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Friday that prosecuting hate crimes is a top priority for her office after the deadly clashes last weekend between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.More>>
An 18-year-old man stabbed and wounded his older brother during a fight at an Ocean Beach park, then fled before turning himself into police about an hour later, authorities said Friday.More>>
The seven sailors, including two from San Diego County, killed in a collision between a destroyer and container ship off Japan were in sleeping berths directly in the path of onrushing waterMore>>
