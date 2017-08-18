Poway man in custody following standoff where he fired shots at - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Poway man in custody following standoff where he fired shots at deputies and set house on fire

POWAY (KUSI) — A man who had been threatening to kill himself at a Poway home Friday holed up inside when deputies arrived to investigate, prompting a standoff that ended when he set the residence ablaze, fled the burning structure and was arrested.

Patrol personnel were sent to the house in the 13900 block of Powers Road on a report of a suicidal person about 3:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The apparently distraught man, whose name was not released, refused to exit the home and threatened to burn it down, Lt. Matthew Glisson said. During the ensuing standoff, deputies heard what sounded like gunfire sounding inside the residence, Glisson said.

About 4:15 p.m., smoke and flames began issuing from the house. A short time later, the man came outside and was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear if he had sustained any injuries.

Firefighters were then cleared to approach the home and extinguish the fire, the lieutenant said.

