San Diego Public Library, UC San Diego to offer free programs on history and science of solar eclipses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Public Library and UC San Diego Extension are scheduled to team up Saturday to present free, all-ages programs on the history and science of solar eclipses.

The events are designed to help families understand Monday's celestial event, which will bring the first total eclipse visible in the U.S. since 1979. In San Diego, about 57 percent of the sun will be covered.

City officials said scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography are scheduled to take part in workshops scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Logan Heights Library, 567 S. 28th St.; Serra Mesa-Kearny Mesa Library, 9005 Aero Drive; and Tierrasanta Library, 4985 La Cuenta Drive.

The program will be held at 1 p.m. at the Mira Mesa Library, 8405 New Salem St., and 3 p.m. at the Rancho Penasquitos Library, 13330 Salmon River Road.

Participants will learn about the solar system, how and why eclipses occur, and build pinhole cameras for viewing.

Monday, 27 libraries in San Diego will hold viewing events beginning at 9:45 a.m. Some will livestream NASA coverage of the eclipse.

