Six law enforcement officials shot, in three separate incidents, in Florida and Pennsylvania

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Six law enforcement officials were shot, in three separate incidents, in Florida and Pennsylvania Friday night.

According to the Associated Press, at 9:32 p.m. (EST) the Kissimmee Police Department confirmed two officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress.

Chief O’Dell confirmed the death of Officer Matthew Baxter, a three-year veteran with the Kissimmee Police Department and a father of three.

Sergeant Sam Howard, a 10-year veteran, was hospitalized and listed in grave critical condition.

Chief O'Dell: This is a tough time in law enforcement. I would ask that you pray for the men and women of law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/MEp056LfSm — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) August 19, 2017

Kissimmee Police Chief O’Dell said the officers were called to investigate a suspicious incident in the area of Palmway and Cypress. When the two officers arrived, while speaking to three individuals at the scene, a fourth person emerged from inside the home and opened fire.

Three suspects are in police custody, with one possible suspect still at large.

“These are beloved fathers and husbands and sons. So we are doing everything we can to support the families,” Chief O’Dell said in a news conference,

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on his official Twitter account that he is "Heartbroken to hear of the loss" of two police officers in Kissimmee, in central Florida.

Just learned of two @JSOPIO in danger tonight – we stand with ALL law enforcement in Florida. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017

A short time later at 11:00 p.m. (EST), the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed two deputies were shot in the west side of Jacksonville.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an attempted suicide, with a suspect and three victims inside a house. When sheriff's arrived at the scene, they approached the residence with the intent to enter. The suspect, armed with a high-powered rifle, began shooting through the door at the deputies and exited the house.

Deputies and the suspect exchanged gunfire. During the exchange, one sheriff's deputy was shot once in both his right and left hand. A second sheriff's deputy was shot in the stomach.

The suspect was also struck. All three were transported to the hospital. One deputy was listed in critical condition, while the other is in stable condition, Jacksonville deputies said the suspect was shot by deputies and later died at the hospital.

Two #JSO police officers shot: Suspect was shot by police and died and has died at the hospital. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017

The Sheriff's Office later tweeted: "Two police officers shot: If you are inclined to do so, say a prayer for our two #JSO officers that have been shot."

In the meantime, in Fairchance, Pennsylvania, two state troopers were shot and hospitalized.

One trooper was life-flighted to Morgantown Hospital and the second was taken by ambulance to Uniontown Hospital. Both were stable and alert, officials said.

"Two state troopers shot and [the] suspect is deceased," Pennsylvania State Police spokeswoman Melinda Bondarenka told news outlets. "We are not releasing any more details at this time."

All of us @SanDiegoPD are sending our thoughts and prayers to @kissimmeepolice on this extremely difficult night for law enforcement https://t.co/mTuGbhfklK — Shelley Zimmerman (@ChiefZimmerman) August 19, 2017