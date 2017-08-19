Man arrested for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine across border using drone

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Six law enforcement officials were shot, in three separate incidents, in Florida and Pennsylvania Friday night.More>>
Thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged Saturday on downtown Boston, dwarfing a small group of conservatives who cut short their "free speech rally" in a boisterous repudiation of white nationalism a week after racially tinged bloodshed in Virginia.More>>
Animal shelters around San Diego County will waive adoption fees Saturday in a coordinated effort to get as many pets as possible into homes.More>>
A broad alliance of religious and interfaith leaders is condemning the rise of white supremacist groups.More>>
The American who was killed in the terror attacks in Barcelona was identified Friday as Jared Tucker of Lafayette, California.More>>
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using a remote-controlled drone to transport several pounds of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.More>>
Animal shelters around San Diego County will waive adoption fees Saturday in a coordinated effort to get as many pets as possible into homes.More>>
The San Diego Public Library and UC San Diego Extension are scheduled to team up Saturday to present free, all-ages programs on the history and science of solar eclipses.More>>
A man who had been threatening to kill himself at a Poway home Friday holed up inside when deputies arrived to investigate, prompting a standoff that ended when he set the residence ablaze, fled the burning structure and was arrested.More>>
A San Pasqual High School P.E. teacher, who was being investigated after claims of an inappropriate incident with a female student, will not be charged at this time, according to the Escondido Police Department.More>>
