Hit and run driver leaves pedestrian unconscious

Hit and run driver leaves pedestrian unconscious

MIRA MESA (KUSI) — Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off. 

At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa. 

The victim was unconscious when authorities responded to the scene. 

He suffered a serious injury and was transported to Scripps Hospital. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

