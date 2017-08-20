Hit and run driver leaves pedestrian unconscious

MIRA MESA (KUSI) — Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off.

At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa.

The victim was unconscious when authorities responded to the scene.

He suffered a serious injury and was transported to Scripps Hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.