One dead, several injured in Coronado crash

A fatal crash left a Coronado roadway closed for several hours early Sunday.More>>
Jerry Lewis, the comedian and director whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died.More>>
CALIFORNIA (KUSI) — The local effort to recall state legislators who voted in favor of the state's controversial gas tax hike has reached a milestone.More>>
There are many beautiful landmarks that terrain of California including some of the most scenic granite peaks and lakes in the world - the Sierra Nevada Mountains. KUSI reporter, John Soderman takes us into the John Muir Wilderness.More>>
Six law enforcement officials were shot, in three separate incidents, in Florida and Pennsylvania Friday night.More>>
Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off. At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using a remote-controlled drone to transport several pounds of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.More>>
Animal shelters around San Diego County will waive adoption fees Saturday in a coordinated effort to get as many pets as possible into homes.More>>
The San Diego Public Library and UC San Diego Extension are scheduled to team up Saturday to present free, all-ages programs on the history and science of solar eclipses.More>>
A man who had been threatening to kill himself at a Poway home Friday holed up inside when deputies arrived to investigate, prompting a standoff that ended when he set the residence ablaze, fled the burning structure and was arrested.More>>
