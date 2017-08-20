Firefighters rescue multiple dehydrated hikers at Anza-Borrego S - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Firefighters rescue multiple dehydrated hikers at Anza-Borrego State Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — County firefighters performed a medical rescue of multiple dehydrated hikers in the eastern reaches of San Diego County Sunday.

About 3 p.m., four hikers were in the area of Buttes Pass in Anza-Borrego State Park when they became dehydrated and were forced to call for help, according to Capt. Jon Heggie of Cal Fire San Diego.

One hiker had to be taken to a hospital, Heggie said. The other three were provided with water, but no medical intervention was deemed necessary.

Temperatures in the state park reached a high of 102 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

None of the four were identified.

