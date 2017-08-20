USS John S. McCain collides with merchant ship near Singapore

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
One person has been killed in a crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista Sunday.More>>
The USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer has collided with a merchant ship near Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.More>>
County firefighters performed a medical rescue of multiple dehydrated hikers in the eastern reaches of San Diego County Sunday.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during tomorrow's solar eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.More>>
CALIFORNIA (KUSI) — The local effort to recall state legislators who voted in favor of the state's controversial gas tax hike has reached a milestone.More>>
Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off. At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using a remote-controlled drone to transport several pounds of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.More>>
Animal shelters around San Diego County will waive adoption fees Saturday in a coordinated effort to get as many pets as possible into homes.More>>
The San Diego Public Library and UC San Diego Extension are scheduled to team up Saturday to present free, all-ages programs on the history and science of solar eclipses.More>>
A man who had been threatening to kill himself at a Poway home Friday holed up inside when deputies arrived to investigate, prompting a standoff that ended when he set the residence ablaze, fled the burning structure and was arrested.More>>
