One dead, three injured in Chula Vista crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One dead, three injured in Chula Vista crash

Posted:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — One person has been killed in a crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista Sunday.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. the car went off of southbound SR-125 at H Street and rolled nearly 100 feet into a water catch basin, hitting a tree.

A family of four was in the car and needed rescue crews to extract them from the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three were taken to the hospital, two with moderate injuries, one with major injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. California Highway Patrol handling the investigation.

