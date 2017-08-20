One dead, three injured in Chula Vista crash

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Hundreds of people gathered in Hillcrest for the United Intersections of Justice Rally Against Hate Sunday afternoon to show their solidarity with the victims of Charlottesville.More>>
Hundreds of people gathered in Hillcrest for the United Intersections of Justice Rally Against Hate Sunday afternoon to show their solidarity with the victims of Charlottesville.More>>
The USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer has collided with a merchant ship near Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.More>>
The USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer has collided with a merchant ship near Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.More>>
One person has been killed in a crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista Sunday.More>>
One person has been killed in a crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista Sunday.More>>
County firefighters performed a medical rescue of multiple dehydrated hikers in the eastern reaches of San Diego County Sunday.More>>
County firefighters performed a medical rescue of multiple dehydrated hikers in the eastern reaches of San Diego County Sunday.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during tomorrow's solar eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during tomorrow's solar eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.More>>
Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off. At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa.More>>
Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off. At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using a remote-controlled drone to transport several pounds of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.More>>
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using a remote-controlled drone to transport several pounds of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.More>>
Animal shelters around San Diego County will waive adoption fees Saturday in a coordinated effort to get as many pets as possible into homes.More>>
Animal shelters around San Diego County will waive adoption fees Saturday in a coordinated effort to get as many pets as possible into homes.More>>
The San Diego Public Library and UC San Diego Extension are scheduled to team up Saturday to present free, all-ages programs on the history and science of solar eclipses.More>>
The San Diego Public Library and UC San Diego Extension are scheduled to team up Saturday to present free, all-ages programs on the history and science of solar eclipses.More>>
A man who had been threatening to kill himself at a Poway home Friday holed up inside when deputies arrived to investigate, prompting a standoff that ended when he set the residence ablaze, fled the burning structure and was arrested.More>>
A man who had been threatening to kill himself at a Poway home Friday holed up inside when deputies arrived to investigate, prompting a standoff that ended when he set the residence ablaze, fled the burning structure and was arrested.More>>