Hundreds gather in Hillcrest for United Intersections of Justice Rally Against Hate

HILLCREST (KUSI) — Hundreds of people gathered in Hillcrest for the United Intersections of Justice Rally Against Hate Sunday afternoon to show their solidarity with the victims of Charlottesville.

Several LGBT groups, Black Lives Matter, ACLU, and even Christian and Jewish groups gathered to condemn the violence that took place last week in Charlottesville, Virginia that ended up with three people killed and dozens more injured.

The rally started around 4 p.m. and local leaders spoke on the microphone to encourage the crowd of over 200 people. The goal of the rally was standing up to the hate that was displayed by white supremacy groups last weekend.

The San Diego community wanted to send a message against what they consider the wave of anti-semitism, racism, homophobia, islamophobia and sexism that has taken over our country.

Their motto today was: "Come for any of us – black, brown, women, Jewish, Trans, LGB – and you will be met by all of us. United. Together."

A lot of people at today's rally and a lot of the speakers criticized the president for what he said after the violence in Charlottesville. Although he condemned the racist groups, some say they felt his words were empty.
 

