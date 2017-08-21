Where to watch the eclipse in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Viewing events for Monday's solar eclipse, in which 57 percent of the sun will be covered for a time in San Diego, are scheduled to take place around the area.

The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park will hold a free event with supplies to build a pinhole projector, a solar telescope from the San Diego Astronomy Association and an opportunity to purchase inexpensive solar eclipse glasses made with special filters that allow viewing the eclipse without risking eye damage.

The celestial phenomenon is scheduled to begin in San Diego shortly after 9 a.m. and reach its height at 10:23 a.m.

It will be the first total eclipse visible in the United States since 1979 in a 100-mile-wide swath of the country from Oregon to South Carolina.

"The eclipse is an event for all of your senses," said Steve Snyder, museum CEO. "During the eclipse, take the time to look at the world around you," Snyder said. "Watch the shadows of the trees for projections of the eclipse. Listen to the sounds around you as the natural world reacts to this event. See if you can feel the change in temperature as the moon begins to block the sun."

Lisa Will, the museum's resident astronomer and a San Diego City College professor, will be on hand to discuss the eclipse. Inside the museum, the "NASA Edge Megacast" will be displayed in the dome theater from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The NASA production will show the eclipse from 11 spacecraft, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Each view will offer a unique vantage point.

The megacast viewing in the dome theater will be included with museum admission. It will also be shown in the museum lobby.

NASA coverage will also be on display at five city of San Diego library branches:

Central Library, 330 Park Blvd.

Logan Heights Library, 567 S. 28th St.

North University Community Library, 8820 Judicial Drive

Rancho Penasquitos Library, 13330 Salmon River Road

University Community Library, 4155 Governor Drive

In all, 27 city library branches will hold viewing events.

Those wanting to view the eclipse are urged to use approved solar glasses, and to watch out for those that are defective or fake. Eye damage can occur from looking through telescopes, binoculars or cameras while wearing the glasses because the sun's rays are intensified — and viewers should be careful to not take the glasses off while looking at the eclipse.

Permanent vision loss can occur even by looking directly at the sun for just a moment, said scientists, some of whom prefer pinhole projectors or simply watching on television.

After Monday, there won't be a solar eclipse visible in San Diego until 2023.