Dense marine layer could affect solar eclipse viewing in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The best chance of seeing Monday’s solar eclipse in San Diego County will be away from the coastline as a dense marine layer stretches inland in the morning hours.

The solar eclipse is expected to begin just after 9 a.m. and reach its peak at 10:23, at which time 57 percent of the sun will be covered in San Diego.

A dense marine layer is expected to stretch into inland areas of San Diego County until about mid-morning Monday, likely blocking coastal areas from seeing the phenomenon.

Clouds will be accompanied by patchy fog and even a chance of drizzle along the coast and extending into the inland valleys.

High temperatures today will be about five degrees below average before a warming trend begins Tuesday.

High temperatures Monday will be 71 to 76 degrees at the beaches, 74 to 79 inland, 76 to 81 in the western valleys, 81 to 86 near the foothills, 80 to 89 in the mountains and 103 in the deserts.