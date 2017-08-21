San Diego-based Sempra Energy to acquire Energy Future Holdings Corp. for $9.45 billion

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The San Diego-based warship USS America docked in Singapore Monday to provide aid to the crippled USS John S. McCain following its collision with a merchant ship in the South China Sea.More>>
Viewing events for Monday's solar eclipse, in which 57 percent of the sun will be covered for a time in San Diego, are scheduled to take place around the area.More>>
Americans with telescopes, cameras and protective glasses staked out viewing spots along a narrow corridor from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday in what promised to be the most observed and photographed eclipse in history.More>>
The best chance of seeing Monday’s solar eclipse in San Diego County will be away from the coastline as a dense marine layer stretches inland in the morning hours.More>>
San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced Monday it will pay about $9.45 billion in cash to acquire Energy Future Holdings Corp., the indirect owner of 80 percent of Oncor Electric Delivery Co., LLC, operator of the largest electric transmission and distribution system in Texas.More>>
One person has been killed in a crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista Sunday.More>>
Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off. At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using a remote-controlled drone to transport several pounds of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.More>>
Animal shelters around San Diego County will waive adoption fees Saturday in a coordinated effort to get as many pets as possible into homes.More>>
