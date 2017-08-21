Fall semester begins for San Diego community colleges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 17,000 students started their fall College semester Monday at San Diego City College.

If you haven't been to the east end of the City in a while, much of the growth here involves more than condos and apartments.

It's the ever expanding campus of San Diego City College and for that matter the campuses at Miramar and Mesa-- as all three community colleges began their fall semesters Monday morning.

The day also included the sort-of official first day of City College's New president Ricky Shabazz, who arrived on campus Monday. The new president finds his school in an interesting position, a highly diverse student body that's providing San Diego employers skilled technical workers after only one to two years, but with the economy good, enrollment here a bit short considering the expanded curriculum.

"We have 17,000 students and would like to be at 20,000 over the course of the year, we are confident we can get to that." said Shabazz. "As the economy improves, traditionally community college enrollments go down, people are working, so we're talking to boys and girls clubs, the city, other agencies, where we can take our classes to them."

A program involving the San Diego Unified School District now includes the Downtown Monarch School for Homeless or Formerly Homeless Students.

New City College student Alicia Osuna is a promise student, and her community service: it involves her old school, mentoring at Monarch.

The first day also included an eclipse viewing party in the science building courtyard and it was packed. Several professors ended their morning classes early so students could take part in a once in a lifetime event.

