Eclipse Fire in Campo halted at 200-acres, evacuation orders lifted

CAMPO (KUSI) — 5:51 p.m. — All evacuation orders were lifted Monday evening as the forward rate of spread was stopped at 200-acres.

A soft road closure for residents remained in place on La Posta Road from Highway 94 to La Posta. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

4:35 p.m. — Eclipse Fire reaches 200-acres, with 20 homes threatened.

4:10 p.m. — A 100-acre brush fire burned the rural terrain in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County Monday, threatening back-country homes and a naval training center as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 2 p.m. off La Posta and Royal Willie roads in Campo, according to Cal Fire.

In less than two hours, the flames had spread over roughly 100 open acres, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.

Authorities cleared people out of nearby Mountain Warfare Training Camp Michael Monsoor as a precaution, Sanchez said.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters battled the blaze, dubbed the Eclipse Fire in a nod to Monday's widely viewed passage of the moon in front of the sun.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

