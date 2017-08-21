Eclipse Fire in Campo halted at 200-acres, evacuation orders lifted

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
All evacuation orders were lifted Monday evening as the forward rate of spread was stopped at 200-acres.More>>
Opening statements are slated began Monday in the trial of a previously deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene of a crash that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy in San Ysidro.More>>
17,000 students started their fall College semester Monday at San Diego City College.More>>
The San Diego-based warship USS America docked in Singapore Monday to provide aid to the crippled USS John S. McCain following its collision with a merchant ship in the South China Sea.More>>
Authorities Monday released an artist's rendering of a man being sought for following and pestering teenage girls in East County neighborhoods early this summer.More>>
San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced Monday it will pay about $9.45 billion in cash to acquire Energy Future Holdings Corp., the indirect owner of 80 percent of Oncor Electric Delivery Co., LLC, operator of the largest electric transmission and distribution system in Texas.More>>
One person has been killed in a crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista Sunday.More>>
Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off. At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using a remote-controlled drone to transport several pounds of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.More>>
