President Trump on Afghanistan: 'US is weary of war without vict - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

President Trump on Afghanistan: 'US is weary of war without victory'

Posted: Updated:
President Trump unveils military plans for Afghanistan President Trump unveils military plans for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump unveiled his plans Monday for military action in Afghanistan, saying, "a hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS and Al Qaeda, would instantly fill."

According to CNN, Trump said the objectives will include "obliterating ISIS" and "preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan." To achieve these goals, Trump said he would expand authority for the U.S. to target criminal and terrorist networks in Afghanistan.

"My administration will ensure that you, the brave defenders of the American people, will have the necessary tools to make this work," he said. 

The speech comes as Trump becomes the third U.S. president to put his mark on the 16-year war in Afghanistan, as he reveals his plans to shape the future of the American war effort.

Watch his full speech below, plus KUSI was joined by Foreign Political Analyst, Tony Perry. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.