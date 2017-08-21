President Trump on Afghanistan: 'US is weary of war without victory'

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump unveiled his plans Monday for military action in Afghanistan, saying, "a hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS and Al Qaeda, would instantly fill."

According to CNN, Trump said the objectives will include "obliterating ISIS" and "preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan." To achieve these goals, Trump said he would expand authority for the U.S. to target criminal and terrorist networks in Afghanistan.

"My administration will ensure that you, the brave defenders of the American people, will have the necessary tools to make this work," he said.

The speech comes as Trump becomes the third U.S. president to put his mark on the 16-year war in Afghanistan, as he reveals his plans to shape the future of the American war effort.

