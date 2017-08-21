Navigating new rules for recreational marijuana sales

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
With the sale of recreational marijuana set to begin in January of 2018, cannabis business owners are gearing up for the onset of the California “Green Rush.”More>>
President Trump unveiled his plans Monday for military action in Afghanistan, saying, "a hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS and Al Qaeda, would instantly fill."More>>
All evacuation orders were lifted Monday evening as the forward rate of spread was stopped at 200-acres with five percent containment.More>>
Opening statements are slated began Monday in the trial of a previously deported Mexican citizen accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene of a crash that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy in San Ysidro.More>>
Authorities Monday released an artist's rendering of a man being sought for following and pestering teenage girls in East County neighborhoods early this summer.More>>
San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced Monday it will pay about $9.45 billion in cash to acquire Energy Future Holdings Corp., the indirect owner of 80 percent of Oncor Electric Delivery Co., LLC, operator of the largest electric transmission and distribution system in Texas.More>>
One person has been killed in a crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista Sunday.More>>
Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off. At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using a remote-controlled drone to transport several pounds of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.More>>
