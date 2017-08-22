Marine layer burns off, temperatures warm slightly - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Marine layer burns off, temperatures warm slightly

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A less extensive marine layer will allow for more sunshine and warmer temperatures in San Diego County Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure is pushing recent cooler weather north allowing for temperatures to warm in San Diego County.

Temperatures across San Diego County are expected to be about average Tuesday for mid-August, with cooling expected for midweek before hot weather returns for the weekend.

Clouds and fog will cover the beaches Tuesday morning before burning off mid-morning in most areas and by the afternoon along the coast. The marine layer is not as extensive as it was Monday

High temperatures Tuesday will be 72 to 77 degrees at the beaches, 76 to 81 inland, 79 to 84 in the western valleys, 85 to 90 near the foothills, 85 to 92 in he mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts.

