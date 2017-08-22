Group to rally against proposal to extend bar hours until 4 am

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
California authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who is missing since a fatal shooting in the city of Santa Maria.More>>
Substance abuse prevention advocates in San Diego plan to speak out Tuesday against legislation that would allow cities around the state extend the bar-closing time to 4 a.m.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during tomorrow's solar eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.More>>
A less extensive marine layer will allow for more sunshine and warmer temperatures in San Diego County Tuesday.More>>
More than 300 kids showed off their reading and ukulele skills at the "United Way of San Diego County's Readers In The Heights" family celebration. Kindergarten through fourth-grade students attended the 4 week-long literacy camp in City Heights. Local businesses donated more than 700 books to the reading program which the kids read throughout the summer. Many of the children enrolled in the program are from East African refugee families.More>>
Authorities Monday released an artist's rendering of a man being sought for following and pestering teenage girls in East County neighborhoods early this summer.More>>
San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced Monday it will pay about $9.45 billion in cash to acquire Energy Future Holdings Corp., the indirect owner of 80 percent of Oncor Electric Delivery Co., LLC, operator of the largest electric transmission and distribution system in Texas.More>>
One person has been killed in a crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista Sunday.More>>
Pedestrian struck in Mira Mesa leaves man unconscious as the driver drives off. At 8:00 Saturday evening, the San Diego Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the 10000 block of Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa.More>>
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using a remote-controlled drone to transport several pounds of methamphetamine across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.More>>
