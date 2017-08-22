Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy missing after fatal shooting in Santa Maria

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
California authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who is missing since a fatal shooting in the city of Santa Maria.More>>
Substance abuse prevention advocates in San Diego plan to speak out Tuesday against legislation that would allow cities around the state extend the bar-closing time to 4 a.m.More>>
The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said some remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain on Tuesday, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during tomorrow's solar eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.More>>
A less extensive marine layer will allow for more sunshine and warmer temperatures in San Diego County Tuesday.More>>
A wildfire that scorched about 200 brushy acres in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 40 percent contained Tuesday.More>>
At least three brush rigs, four fire engines and two helicopters were dispatched early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze that scorched about two dozen palm trees in Mission Valley, authorities said.More>>
Authorities Monday released an artist's rendering of a man being sought for following and pestering teenage girls in East County neighborhoods early this summer.More>>
San Diego-based Sempra Energy announced Monday it will pay about $9.45 billion in cash to acquire Energy Future Holdings Corp., the indirect owner of 80 percent of Oncor Electric Delivery Co., LLC, operator of the largest electric transmission and distribution system in Texas.More>>
One person has been killed in a crash on SR-125 in Chula Vista Sunday.More>>
