Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy missing after fatal shooting in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) - California authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who is missing since a fatal shooting in the city of Santa Maria.
  
Santa Maria police issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday for Daniel Morozov, who is described as white, 4-feet-9, 90 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
  
The search began after police were dispatched to a shooting Monday in Santa Maria and found an unspecified victim deceased.
  
Police say Daniel is likely in the company of 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov and may be driving a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback with license plate 7JGG242.
  
Police have not released any information about the man's relationship to the boy.
  
Authorities looking for the two have been urged to give special attention to international airports and border crossings.

