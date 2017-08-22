Large firefighter response to early morning College-area fire - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Large firefighter response to early morning College-area fire

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — At least three brush rigs, four fire engines and two helicopters were dispatched early Tuesday morning to battle a blaze that scorched about two dozen palm trees in Mission Valley, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 4:56 a.m. around the area where Montezuma Road meets Fairmount Avenue just south of Camino Del Rio South and Interstate 8, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log. Several roads in the area were expected to be blocked, including Fairmount Avenue and Camino Del Rio South.

Reports from the scene indicated the fire had burned about 20 to 25 tall palm trees, and the main concern for fire crews was containing the wind-swept embers emanating from the top of the tall trees.

Crews were still on scene as of 5:25 a.m. working to contain the blaze.  

