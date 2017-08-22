East county Eclipse Fire 40 percent contained - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

East county Eclipse Fire 40 percent contained

CAMPO (KUSI) — A wildfire that scorched about 200 brushy acres in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 40 percent contained Tuesday.

The blaze dubbed the Eclipse Fire threatened back-country homes and a naval training center for several hours, but caused no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 2 p.m. near the intersection of La Posta Road and state Route 94 in Campo, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

By 8 p.m., it was holding at 200 acres burned and was 10 percent contained, Cal Fire reported.

As the flames spread amid gusty winds, low humidity levels and temperatures in the upper 80s, authorities cleared people out of about 20 homes and nearby Mountain Warfare Training Camp Michael Monsoor.

A temporary shelter for evacuees was established at Mountain Empire High School in Pine Valley.

The blaze also prompted the California Highway Patrol to close La Posta Road between state Route 94 and Old Highway 80.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters had the spread of the flames halted as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Sanchez. Evacuation orders were lifted soon after.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

