Car in suspected Santa Maria abduction found abandoned, child not found

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) — A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles,

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties was found abandoned Tuesday, but the child and the suspect remained missing.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, Daniel Morozov was abducted at 8:39 p.m. Monday following a fatal shooting in Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County by 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov.

Amber Alert update Volkswagen found abandoned in Santa Maria may be travelling in a blk late model SUV https://t.co/GcheWKqjsx pic.twitter.com/P0aNwaTEBf — Santa Maria Police (@SMPDHQ) August 22, 2017

Police initially said the suspect was last seen driving a blue 2015 Volkswagen Golf hatchback with license number 7JGG242, but that vehicle was found abandoned Tuesday morning in Santa Maria. Police said the boy and the suspect now may be in a black, late-model SUV of unknown make and model.

Police told the Los Angeles Times the suspect is the boy's father, and he is suspected of killing the boy's mother.

Officers went to the shooting scene at 230 N. College Drive in Santa Maria Monday night and found a person dead, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. As a result of the investigation, police asked for an Amber Alert for Daniel.

Daniel is white, 4-foot-5, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans. Konstantin Morozov is white, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone who sees Daniel or Konstantin Morozov was asked to call 911.