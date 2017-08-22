Preview: El Cajon Valley Braves vs. Serra Conquistadors

This Friday, August 25th, brings the beginning of the season for high school football and the 19th season of the Prep Pigskin Report. All schools will be battling for their first win of the season and hope to do so as the season goes on. One of them being the El Cajon Valley Braves as they travel to face the Conquistadors of Serra High School at 6:30pm.

The last time both teams faced each other was the Division IV first round of playoffs where Serra earned a 24-22 win to advance. El Cajon Valley ended the 2016 season with a record of 5-6. Head Coach Parris Pisiona enters his third season with the Braves with key returners such as Maquel Garner, Andre Robles, and Mose Kaleuati. As the leading returning rusher with 595 yards and six touchdowns, Garner is expected to keep the Braves running game effective.

For Serra High School, second year Head Coach Dru Smith and his defense are ready to cause mayhem, which starts with Jimmy Nguyen and Kieve Curry. On the other side of the ball, the Conquistadors will run the spread with playmakers Ty Dixon, Myles Bryant, Chance Cannon, and Benolter Gambles. Lastly, the Conquistadors have sophomore Tim Zebroski at quarterback and have full confidence their young QB will deliver.

Who will come out on top and record their first win of the season? Tune into the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday night at 10:30pm on KUSI for highlights all throughout San Diego.