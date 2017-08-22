Surveillance footage released of Gamestop armed robbery suspect

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
California authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who is missing since a fatal shooting in the city of Santa Maria.More>>
A car believed to have been used in the abduction of a 9-year-old boy in Santa Maria, prompting an Amber Alert in Los Angeles,
Ventura and Santa Barbara counties was found abandoned Tuesday, but the child and the suspect remained missing.
Substance abuse prevention advocates in San Diego plan to speak out Tuesday against legislation that would allow cities around the state extend the bar-closing time to 4 a.m.More>>
The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said some remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain on Tuesday, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric officials said they expect to lose about 500 megawatts of solar energy production during tomorrow's solar eclipse, but they expect to have enough power on hand to meet demand.More>>
Dr. James Veltmeyer said Tuesday his experiences as an immigrant who overcame poverty makes him the representative in Congress "the voters of the 52nd District deserve."More>>
Crews were able to extinguish a brush fire off state Route 67, near Lakeside, according to Cal Fire.More>>
Four community meetings will be held in San Diego to take public input on selection of a new police chief, the city announced Tuesday.More>>
Police released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store Tuesday and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.More>>
A wildfire that scorched about 200 brushy acres in the southeastern reaches of San Diego County was 40 percent contained Tuesday.More>>
