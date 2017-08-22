Surveillance footage released of Gamestop armed robbery suspect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Police released surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a San Carlos video game store Tuesday and offered a reward for help in identifying the suspect, who took cash from the register but fled when he was locked out of a back room while forcing two employees at gunpoint to turn over their wallets.

Video from the GameStop at 8898 Navajo Road shows the robber, wearing a dark red wig, pulling a handgun from his waistband and holding it low toward the counter, then pointing the weapon at two employees just before 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 15.

"The suspect placed a black bag on the counter and demanded money from the cash register,'' San Diego police Lt. Erit Hays said. "The clerks complied.''

After one of the victims turned over an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, the suspect demanded the employees' wallets.

"The victims tell the suspect their wallets are in the back room,'' , San Diego police officer John Buttle said last week. "The suspect takes the victims to the back room and the door closes behind the victims before the suspect can enter the back room. When the door closes, it locks, preventing the suspect from entering the back room.''

Stymied by the locked door, the armed robber waited in the front of the store but left when another customer entered, Buttle said.

The bandit was described as a heavyset white man between 40 and 50 years old, roughly 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 and 200 to 250 pounds. He wore baggy blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and a black baseball cap over the red hairpiece. His vehicle was described as a blue or white four-door car last seen driving away on Navajo Road.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.